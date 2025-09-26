THE DIRECTOR OF PURCHASE
We specialise in the following Products:
COPPER ALLOYS: Beryllium Copper, Oxygen Free Copper, Copper Chromium Zirconium
TITANIUM: Grade II and Grade V in ready stock
NICKEL ALLOYS & ULTRA THIN METAL FOILS UPTO 5 MICRON: Magnetic Shielding MuMetal (FeNi80Mo), Invar, Kovar, Inconel, Monel, Super Alloys, Incoly, Stainless Steel
INGOTS: Aluminum Beryllium 5%, Copper Beryllium 4-10%, Nickel Beryllium 14%,
RARE EARTH ELEMENTS & PRECIOUS ALLOYS, REFRACTORY MATERIALS
Palladium, Rhenium, Rhodium, Ruthenium, Indium, Osmium, Samarium, Gallium, Germanium, Scandium, Cerium, Hafnium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Niobium, Nitinol, Tantalum, Samarium, Selenium, Yttrium, Ytterbium
DEPOSITION MATERIALS
Sputtering Targets, Evaporation Materials, Evaporation Sources, Crucibles, Target Bonding Service, Substrates, Wafers, Isotopes
BRAZING ALLOYS & FLUXES:
· Silver Brazing Alloys: Grades BAg-4, BAg5, BAg-7, BAg-8, BAg-20, BAg-22, BAg-24, BAg-34, BAg-37
· Gold Brazing Alloys Grades AU 102, AU 103, AU 104, AU 105
· Palladium Brazing Alloys Grade BPD 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 205 & 218
TIG & MIG WELDING FILLER WIRES of Titanium GR 2 & 5, ELI, Nickel Alloys, Tungsten Alloys & Stellite-6 or 21, Cobalt Alloys
SPUTTERING TARGETS of Precious Metals, Nickel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys
METAL POWDERS – Nitrides, Carbides, Oxides, Borides Ingots
Aluminium Powder, Aluminium Oxide Powder, Beryllium Copper Mesh, Boron Carbide Powder, Copper Powder, Cobalt Powder, CuCrZr Powder, Cerium Oxide Powder, White/Brown/Pure Cerium Metal Powder Lumps, Dextrine White Iridium Powder, Lanthanum Metal Lump, Molybdenum Disulphide Powder, Neodymium Metal, Nickel Powder, Osmium Powder, Praseodymium Metal, Rhenium Powder, Ruthenium Powder, Samarium Powder, Silicone Nitride Powder, Silicone Carbide Powder, Titanium Hydride Powder, Titanium Carbide Powder, Titanium Diboride Powder, Titanium Briquettes Ingots, Tungsten Disulfide, Tungsten Powder, Zirconium Powder, Tellurium Ingots, Tellurium Granules, Yttrium Nitride, Niobium Scrap
NON SPARKING TOOL of Beryllium Copper, Aluminum Copper Bronze
Tool Sets with Spanners, Pliers, Hammers, Chisels, Wrenches, Screwdrives, Axe, Blades, Knives, Shovels, Sockets, Ratchet, Joints, Hack Saws, Bucket
ELECTRICAL INSULATIONS MATERIALS & CABLES
High Temperature Cables which can withstand 1000 degrees Celsius for Electrical Use in Furnaces, Heaters. Electrical Insulation Papers like Crepe Paper, Kraft Paper, Coated and Laminated Papers, Aramide Papers, Polyimide Films, Yarns, Tapes, Copper Aluminium Bimetal Sheets, Silica Yarn, Alumina Silica Yarn, Basalt Yarn
Please share your requirements.
Ms Shivani, 08928403619, [email protected]
Ms Pragati S, +91-8928403611, [email protected]
Mr Kairav Pankaj Domadia +91-9594066275, https://www.linkedin.com/in/kairav/
DALI ELECTRONICS - https://www.DOMADIA.net
8/a, Haroon Building, 190 Shamaldas Gandhi Marg, Mumbai 400002, India.