Addiction isn’t just about substances — it’s about pain, chaos, and loss of control. When a person hits rock bottom, crisis psychotherapy becomes a lifeline.

In moments of acute breakdown — relapse, withdrawal, emotional collapse — it’s not about deep analysis. It’s about stability. The therapist helps stop the inner storm, reduce panic, and bring the person back to the “here and now.”

Crisis therapy focuses on safety, grounding, and short-term stabilization. Only after that can deeper work begin — trauma, shame, relationships, meaning.

No one should go through a crisis alone. Asking for help at the worst moment is not weakness — it’s the first real act of recovery.

More: https://narcorehab.com/articles/krizisnaja-psihoterapia-pri-zavisimostyah/