



Stay on top of commodity prices with alerts when significant commodity market movements happen with our commodity tracking service.





Choose Commodity Markets to Track

Pick from various commodities to monitor commodity trading prices. See real-time commodity market rates in the right units (like USd/Bu for wheat futures).





Two Commodity Alert Systems

Regular Commodity Market Reports: Daily, weekly, or monthly commodity price updates on your schedule. Set it and forget your commodity tracking.

Commodity Price Change Alerts: Get notified when commodity prices hit specific values or change by certain percentages.





Your Commodity Monitoring Pace

From minutes to daily commodity price checks—match the frequency to your commodity trading strategy.





Who Needs Commodity Price Tracking?

Commodity traders monitoring futures prices, agricultural businesses tracking crop prices, investment managers following commodity markets, supply chain professionals monitoring raw materials, and risk management teams tracking commodity exposure.





﻿﻿﻿﻿ Get Your Alerts

Instant emails

News dashboard

RSS

Telegram

Chrome extension

Mobile push

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.



