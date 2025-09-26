在圣路易斯读研的日子里，我用文字记录留学生活的点滴：初到时对陌生城市的好奇与紧张，课堂上与同学们的交流与碰撞，校园里四季的风景与节日的欢声笑语。周末的市集、街角的咖啡香、偶遇的音乐会，都让平凡的日子充满小惊喜。这里没有宏大的冒险，也不追求轰动的故事，只有真实的学习节奏、慢慢建立的友谊，以及在异乡渐渐找到家的感觉。愿这些片段能带来一丝温暖，让无论身在何处的你，也能从文字中感受到日常的美好与成长的力量。
As a graduate student living in St. Louis, I write to capture the simple but meaningful moments of life abroad: the curiosity and excitement of exploring a new city, the lively exchanges with classmates in class, the changing seasons on campus, and the festive buzz of local celebrations. Weekend markets, the aroma of a hidden café, and the surprise of stumbling upon a street concert all bring small sparks of joy to ordinary days. There are no grand adventures here and no need for dramatic stories—only the steady rhythm of study, the friendships slowly built, and the gradual discovery of a sense of home in a foreign place. I hope these glimpses of everyday life bring warmth and a touch of inspiration to anyone who reads, wherever you may be.