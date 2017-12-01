November Newsletter

Welcome to the November 2023 newsletter for the Book By Book blog!

Book Quote of the Month

“God doesn’t have a yardstick to measure us. We all suffer. All suffering is valid. It’s not a competitive sport.“

---from Afterland by Lauren Beukes, a post-apocalyptic thriller about a world where a virus has killed more than 99% of the males in the world, and a mom goes on the run with her son to protect him. It's an action-packed thriller set against a fascinating backdrop. You can read my full review and listen to an audio sample on my blog.





Blog of the Month

In keeping with the season, I'm highlighting one of the blogs that's helping to host Nonfiction November: Based on a True Story. She's hosting week one of Nonfiction November. Her blog also features all kinds of fun posts related to reading and books. Here is her October reading wrap-up, and I had no idea that November was Sci Fi Month! Check out her blog and leave her some comment love.





Booktuber of the Month

Sticking with the nonfiction theme, check out Book Talking with Library Lin on YouTube! Lin is a retired librarian who has written two books about reading nonfiction and is currently working on a novel. Lin's channel is filled with great videos about books and reading, like Books on Books: Bibliographies for Biblipophiles, a Book Lover's Dream. Check out her videos if you're looking for a great book to read this month!





My Reading Life

How is it November already?? That's just hard to believe. As always, I thoroughly enjoyed my darker reading for the R.I.P. Challenge in September and October. I caught up on a lot of books that had been on my shelves for a long time, and I enjoyed everything I read or listened to! You can see what I read (and hear my thoughts) in my September Reading Wrap-Up and my October Reading Wrap-Up.

Now, it's November which means Nonfiction November for me! I'll be posting a video next week with my Pile of Possibilities, seen below. I don't read much nonfiction the rest of the year (five so far this year), so I like to devote the whole month to nonfiction, another chance to clear my shelves! I won't get to all of these, so let me know which ones you recommend.

And fall means camping for us! We just returned from a wonderful week-long trip to Virginia, where we saw brilliant fall foliage, with stunningly beautiful views every where we looked. Check out my Vacation Vlog for plenty of breath-taking videos and photos. And, camping means lots of extra reading time, which I always enjoy.





A Look Back

Looking back through my blog, I see that I first became aware of Nonfiction November in 2016 and read a few nonfiction books that month, but in 2017, I devoted almost all of the month to nonfiction (with the exception of two novels I reviewed for Shelf Awareness). Here's my Reading Wrap-Up from November 2017. It's fascinating to look back like this; I didn't even remember some of these books until I read my reviews! Since then, I have enjoyed immersing myself in nonfiction every November.

What kinds of books do you enjoy reading in November?





