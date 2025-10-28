BitRecover OST to PST Converter is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to convert Outlook OST files into PST format without any data loss. It efficiently handles corrupted, inaccessible, or orphaned OST files and restores all mailbox items including emails, attachments, contacts, calendars, and tasks.

The software ensures 100% data integrity and maintains the original folder structure during conversion. With its clean interface and advanced features, it’s a reliable choice for both home users and professionals who want a safe and hassle-free OST to PST conversion process.