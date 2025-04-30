Stay connected to every pivotal basketball moment with our basketball monitoring service. Configure for teams, competitions, and game events you care about.
Configure Basketball Tracking
Search and monitor specific basketball teams or choose competitions (NBA, EuroLeague, NCAA, etc.) for focused coverage.
Customize basketball alert events:
- Game start
- End of 1st, 2nd, or 3rd quarter
- Game finished
- Overtime start and finish
- Score updates (customize frequency, like after every 5 points)
- Game postponed, suspended, or cancelled
Adjust for rare or eventful alerts—reduce overload, keep focused basketball updates.
Basketball Tracker Setup
- Search for team(s) or competition(s) to follow
- Select specific in-game events and updates
- Set score update frequency for detailed or summarized alerts
- Name your basketball tracker
- Get immediate alerts as selected events occur
Get Your Basketball Alerts
- Individual emails per event or update
- Central game alert dashboard
- Daily digest of basketball results and incidents
- Weekly summary of tracked action
- RSS for basketball tracking
- Telegram for live game alerts
- Chrome extension for instant notifications
- Mobile push for real-time basketball updates
WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.
Perfect For Basketball Fans
- Fans: Instant game updates for favorite teams or leagues.
- Fantasy managers: Tracking match progress and player stats.
- Journalists and live bloggers: Covering basketball events.
- Coaches and analytics teams: Monitoring competitions.
- Anyone: Wanting timely alerts for suspensions, cancellations, rare events.
Complete control over teams, competitions, and event types—be first to know about every tip-off, quarter break, critical run, and game-changing moment.