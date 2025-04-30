



Stay connected to every pivotal basketball moment with our basketball monitoring service. Configure for teams, competitions, and game events you care about.





Configure Basketball Tracking

Search and monitor specific basketball teams or choose competitions (NBA, EuroLeague, NCAA, etc.) for focused coverage.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Customize basketball alert events:

Game start

End of 1st, 2nd, or 3rd quarter

Game finished

Overtime start and finish

Score updates (customize frequency, like after every 5 points)

Game postponed, suspended, or cancelled





Adjust for rare or eventful alerts—reduce overload, keep focused basketball updates.





Basketball Tracker Setup

Search for team(s) or competition(s) to follow Select specific in-game events and updates Set score update frequency for detailed or summarized alerts Name your basketball tracker Get immediate alerts as selected events occur





Get Your Basketball Alerts

Individual emails per event or update

Central game alert dashboard

Daily digest of basketball results and incidents

Weekly summary of tracked action

RSS for basketball tracking

Telegram for live game alerts

Chrome extension for instant notifications

Mobile push for real-time basketball updates

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.





Perfect For Basketball Fans

Fans: Instant game updates for favorite teams or leagues.

Fantasy managers: Tracking match progress and player stats.

Journalists and live bloggers: Covering basketball events.

Coaches and analytics teams: Monitoring competitions.

Anyone: Wanting timely alerts for suspensions, cancellations, rare events.





Complete control over teams, competitions, and event types—be first to know about every tip-off, quarter break, critical run, and game-changing moment.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿