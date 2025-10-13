We are the Basic Trailers, your best Adelaide trailer sales partner and the most reliable SA trailers option. Our journey started since 2018, and right now, we are one of the largest trailer manufacturers in Adelaide and South Australia. Also, we are delivering our products to all major Australian cities.

Designed and manufactured right here in our Adelaide-based Pooraka factory!

We are specializing in designing and manufacturing a wide range of trailers, such as flat top tipper trailers, mower trailers, as well as tradesman trailers. We also provide models in a variety of sizes, including 10x5 trailers and 7x5 trailers.

WHY CHOOSE US?

We're committed to providing top-quality workmanship, unbeatable value, and exceptional customer support. Our trailers are crafted from high-quality Australian steel right here in our Pooraka workshop.

- 100% Australian design

- Locally owned and operated in Adelaide

- Competitive prices and unbeatable value

- Built to the highest standards of workmanship

- Strong, durable, and versatile

- ADR Approved

- Superior 12-month Warranty

Looking for something truly unique? We offer fully customised trailers with the assistance of our in-house engineering and design team!