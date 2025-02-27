



Your backlinks affect your Google search rankings. Know immediately when backlinks change so you can protect your SEO with our backlink monitoring service.





Easy Backlink Tracking Setup

Add backlinks in bulk via CSV for backlink monitoring. The backlink tracker system lets you append new links or replace your backlink list entirely.





What Backlink Changes We Monitor

Choose what backlink changes trigger SEO alerts:

Backlink removal or link inaccessibility

Dofollow/nofollow link status changes

Anchor text modifications for SEO impact





Set backlink check frequency from every few days to monthly backlink monitoring—get prompt SEO notifications without overload.





Get Your Backlink Alerts

Instant emails per backlink change

Central backlink monitoring feed

Daily SEO digest

Weekly backlink summary

RSS

Telegram

Chrome extension

Mobile push for backlink alerts

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.





Why Backlink Monitoring Matters for SEO

Protect Google search rankings by catching harmful backlink losses. Monitor link-building campaign results for SEO success. Get alerted to unauthorized anchor text changes. Track dofollow/nofollow link status and spot SEO value issues quickly.





Backlink Tracker Setup

Add backlinks via bulk CSV upload Set backlink monitoring and alert preferences Choose backlink check frequency and delivery channels Name your SEO backlink tracker Get instant alerts and regular reports when backlink changes occur





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Stay in control of your off-page SEO, react quickly to damaging backlink changes, and make informed decisions to strengthen your backlink profile and search rankings.



