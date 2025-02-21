Track any app's status, updates, and performance across Google Play Store and Apple App Store with our app monitoring service. Perfect for developers, marketers, and power users.
Configure App Monitoring
Choose app store (Google Play or Apple App Store). Paste the app's ID or URL for app tracking. Set alert criteria:
- App updates (new versions and releases)
- New reviews
- App description changes
- App price changes
- Download milestones and install counts
Pick exactly which criteria trigger app notifications—only get info you care about.
Get Your App Alerts
- Individual real-time emails for app events
- Central app monitoring dashboard
- Daily event summary
- Weekly app digest
- RSS for app tracking
- Telegram for instant app alerts
- Chrome extension for app notifications
- Mobile push for app updates
WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.
Perfect For App Monitoring
- App developers and publishers: Track app performance and user feedback.
- Marketers: Monitor competitors' app updates and pricing strategies.
- Power users and reviewers: Don't miss new app features or promotions.
- ASO professionals and agencies: Stay on top of app store optimization.
Easy app monitoring setup, broad tracking capabilities, precise alerts—stay one step ahead in the fast-paced app ecosystem.