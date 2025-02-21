



Track any app's status, updates, and performance across Google Play Store and Apple App Store with our app monitoring service. Perfect for developers, marketers, and power users.





Configure App Monitoring

Choose app store (Google Play or Apple App Store). Paste the app's ID or URL for app tracking. Set alert criteria:

App updates (new versions and releases)

New reviews

App description changes

App price changes

Download milestones and install counts

Pick exactly which criteria trigger app notifications—only get info you care about.





Get Your App Alerts

Individual real-time emails for app events

Central app monitoring dashboard

Daily event summary

Weekly app digest

RSS for app tracking

Telegram for instant app alerts

Chrome extension for app notifications

Mobile push for app updates

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.





Perfect For App Monitoring

App developers and publishers: Track app performance and user feedback.

Marketers: Monitor competitors' app updates and pricing strategies.

Power users and reviewers: Don't miss new app features or promotions.

ASO professionals and agencies: Stay on top of app store optimization.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Easy app monitoring setup, broad tracking capabilities, precise alerts—stay one step ahead in the fast-paced app ecosystem.



