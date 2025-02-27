



Stay informed and safe based on real-time air quality with our pollution tracking tool. Set your location, choose notification times, enable regular reports, and configure threshold alerts for specific AQI levels.





Configure Air Quality Tracking

Enter your latitude/longitude or auto-detect to focus air pollution notifications on your exact area.

Receive daily, weekly, or custom interval air quality reports at your chosen time (like 8am daily).

Configure "alert in specific cases" using AQI levels (US EPA Standard or local equivalents):

Good (<51)

Moderate (51–100)

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101–150)

Unhealthy (151–200)

Very Unhealthy (201–300)

Hazardous (>300)

Choose minimum AQI for notifications (only get alerted if air quality crosses your defined threshold or worse).





Get Your Air Quality Alerts

Instant individual air pollution event emails

Central location-based alert dashboard

Daily digest summarizing air quality reports and alerts

Weekly AQI data summary

RSS for air quality tracking

Telegram for instant pollution alerts

Chrome extension pop-up air pollution notifications

Mobile push for instant air quality awareness

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, WeChat, and more coming soon.





Perfect For Air Quality Monitoring

Residents and travelers: Real-time health and pollution risk info.

Schools, hospitals, local agencies: Protecting sensitive groups.

Individuals with respiratory issues: (asthma, COPD, allergies).

Businesses and employers: Restricting outdoor work during poor air quality.

Anyone: Seeking actionable, location-specific air pollution guidance.





Granular controls, scheduled and alert-based notifications, real-time AQI monitoring—protect your health and plan your day based on local air quality.

