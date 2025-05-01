



Get automated AI-generated updates by asking a custom question and receiving regularly scheduled insights. Perfect for tracking trends, summarizing developments, or monitoring specific topics without manual research.





Configure AI Monitoring

Enter a custom question or prompt describing exactly what you want to monitor—such as recent developments, summaries, comparisons, or ongoing analysis. The AI will generate updates based on your prompt at the schedule you choose.





AI Monitoring Setup

Write a custom AI question or monitoring prompt Choose how often you want AI to run this check. Name your AI feed for easy identification Receive AI-generated reports automatically at the scheduled time





Get Your AI Alerts

Individual emails per AI event

Central AI activity feed

Daily AI summary

Weekly digest with major AI developments

RSS for AI tracking

Telegram for instant AI news

Chrome extension for AI notifications

Mobile push for breaking AI news

WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.





Turn any question into a recurring AI-powered insight—no filters, no setup complexity.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿