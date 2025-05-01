Get automated AI-generated updates by asking a custom question and receiving regularly scheduled insights. Perfect for tracking trends, summarizing developments, or monitoring specific topics without manual research.
Configure AI Monitoring
Enter a custom question or prompt describing exactly what you want to monitor—such as recent developments, summaries, comparisons, or ongoing analysis. The AI will generate updates based on your prompt at the schedule you choose.
AI Monitoring Setup
- Write a custom AI question or monitoring prompt
- Choose how often you want AI to run this check.
- Name your AI feed for easy identification
- Receive AI-generated reports automatically at the scheduled time
Get Your AI Alerts
- Individual emails per AI event
- Central AI activity feed
- Daily AI summary
- Weekly digest with major AI developments
- RSS for AI tracking
- Telegram for instant AI news
- Chrome extension for AI notifications
- Mobile push for breaking AI news
WhatsApp, FB Messenger, and WeChat coming soon.
Turn any question into a recurring AI-powered insight—no filters, no setup complexity.