Since 2014, Palmetto Wood Shop has been providing the public with custom-engraved gifts for all occasions. Their mission is to take custom engraving to the next level with high-quality products and engravings that will last a lifetime. This family-owned business takes pride in the craftsmanship put into every single item they personalize. Palmetto Wood Shop gifts are available to be ordered and shipped across the country.

Giving Extra Meaning to Every Gift

Custom engraving adds sentimental value to every gift. Instead of giving dad a plain old hammer for Father’s Day, you can give him one with a special message that will remind him of you every time he uses it. Palmetto Wood Shop offers a variety of customizable gifts like hammers, pocket knives, wallets, cutting boards, and children’s gifts. You can find something special for every member of your family, whether it’s a birthday, holiday, retirement, graduation, or another special occasion.

Quality You Can Count On

Many custom engraving companies are selling online, but they often cut corners to increase their profits. Palmetto Wood Shop understands how important it is to start with high-quality items that will stand up to the test of time and rigorous use. If you order a pocket knife from Palmetto Wood Shop, you can expect to receive a functional tool that’s sharp and durable. Their engravings are cut deep to create lasting impressions that won’t fade with time. Every item is inspected for quality and shipped with care.

“Every engraving tells a story,” says Trenton, owner of Palmetto Wood Shop. “We take pride in turning everyday items into personal treasures that people can enjoy and pass down for years to come.”

Get It Fast

If you’re shopping for the person who has everything, it’s easy to put off finding the right gift until the last minute. With Palmetto Wood Shop’s next-day shipping options, your personalized gift will arrive in time for the celebration. Each item is crafted to be cherished as a lasting keepsake. Based in Pleasant Plains, Illinois, Palmetto Wood Shop also offers free shipping anywhere in the USA, making it simple to find the perfect gift for any occasion.



