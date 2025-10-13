Achieve rapid amplification and detection with our 5 minute real time PCR system. This innovative PCR platform drastically reduces test time while maintaining high accuracy and sensitivity. Ideal for infectious disease diagnostics, genetic testing, and research, it enables laboratories to obtain results in just minutes. The system combines advanced thermal cycling, optimized reagents, and intuitive software for seamless operation. Whether in clinical or point-of-care environments, our 5-minute real-time PCR solution enhances productivity and ensures reliable data, empowering faster decisions and better patient outcomes.