If you’ve ever dreamed of hitting the open road, exploring new destinations at your own pace, and enjoying the freedom of having everything you need with you, a motorhome or campervan holiday could be the perfect choice. Whether you’re planning a short weekend getaway or a longer road trip across the UK, travelling by campervan gives you flexibility, comfort, and adventure all in one.

In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know before you set off — from what to expect, what to pack, and how to make the most of your journey. We’ll also introduce you to 365 Camper Hire, a trusted local company in Hampshire offering high-quality motorhome and campervan hire for unforgettable adventures.